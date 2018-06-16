Quasimondo Physical Theatre ARTHAUS & Villard Ave. BID Community Cleanup and Cookin’ Up - Saturday, June 16th

For more information, contact:

Brian Rott, Quasimondo Producing Artistic Director and Arthaus Co-Developer

414-702-0392 | brianrott@quasimondo.org

Caprice Hill, Villard Avenue Business Improvement District (BID 19) Liaison

414-431-2207

Milwaukee, Wis., Saturday, June 16 - Join Quasimondo, community groups, and local leaders to beautify Historic Villard Avenue and celebrate the arts!

Quasimondo Physical Theatre, in partnership with the Villard Avenue Business Improvement District (BID 19), is hosting a Community Cleanup and Cookin’ Up event on Saturday, June 16, from 11 am – 3 pm.

Situated on Villard Avenue between North 20th and 42nd Street, the Villard Avenue BID is home to a variety of locally owned businesses. The cleanup will beautify the area and build camaraderie amongst business owners and residents.

Quasimondo’s new ARTHAUS development, located at 5151 N. 35th St., resides within the BID. Producing Artistic Director Brian Rott is a member.

After the Cleanup, the Cookin’ Up event kicks-off Quasimondo’s transformation of the historic North Milwaukee Village Hall and Fire House into the Arthaus, a multi-purpose arts and education facility.

Event Details:

Volunteers will meet, rain or shine, at the Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th St.

After the Cleanup enjoy a free meet and greet BBQ, relax to live entertainment, and rally to support the North Milwaukee Arthaus: a hub for the arts and education serving Milwaukee’s North Side.

11:00 am - community cleanup

12:30 pm - music, poetry, art and more

1:00 pm - meet and greet BBQ

1:30 pm - key speakers and Arthaus kick-off

3:00 pm – event ends

Quasimondo Physical Theatre makes original theatre that enriches the community with diverse perspectives, communicates through a common sensory language, and reveals our shared humanity. Through devising, performance and education, the interdisciplinary ensemble makes innovative theatre that moves bodies, hearts and minds.

We invite you to share with us in our “kind of world”

(Quasimondo)