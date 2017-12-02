Quasimondo Physical Theatre premieres "The Depths"
Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Quasimondo Physical Theatre premieres
The Depths
Written & Directed by Andrew Parchman
December 2nd-10th
@ Danceworks Studio, 1661 N. Water St.
Aquanaut Lilith Hooper is the first human to survey earth’s final frontier. For 31 consecutive days and with the assistance of experimental drugs, cognition-stimulating software, and support drones she’s mapped the bed of the Marianas Trench. When a technical malfunction prevents her from surfacing, Hooper must face the pressure: Her private funders, the extreme environment, and that which lurks in the perpetual darkness of The Depths.
Quasimondo presents a supernatural sci-fi thriller written and designed by ensemble member Andrew Parchman. A collision of puppetry, movement and multimedia, this riveting production transports audiences seven miles below. Join us to investigate a primordial eco-system where terrestrial lives, corporate interests, and the mysteries of nature vie for dominance.
SHOWS
SAT, Dec. 2nd @ 8 pm
SUN, Dec. 3rd @ 2 pm
SAT, Dec. 9th @ 4 pm & 8 pm
SUN, Dec. 10th @ 8 pm
LOCATION
Danceworks Studio Theater
1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee
TICKETS
Online - $20
At the Door - $25
Artist/Student - $15
Purchase online for priority seating: www.thequasimondo.com/tickets.html