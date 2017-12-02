Quasimondo Physical Theatre premieres

The Depths

Written & Directed by Andrew Parchman

December 2nd-10th

@ Danceworks Studio, 1661 N. Water St.

Aquanaut Lilith Hooper is the first human to survey earth’s final frontier. For 31 consecutive days and with the assistance of experimental drugs, cognition-stimulating software, and support drones she’s mapped the bed of the Marianas Trench. When a technical malfunction prevents her from surfacing, Hooper must face the pressure: Her private funders, the extreme environment, and that which lurks in the perpetual darkness of The Depths.

Quasimondo presents a supernatural sci-fi thriller written and designed by ensemble member Andrew Parchman. A collision of puppetry, movement and multimedia, this riveting production transports audiences seven miles below. Join us to investigate a primordial eco-system where terrestrial lives, corporate interests, and the mysteries of nature vie for dominance.

SHOWS

SAT, Dec. 2nd @ 8 pm

SUN, Dec. 3rd @ 2 pm

SAT, Dec. 9th @ 4 pm & 8 pm

SUN, Dec. 10th @ 8 pm

LOCATION

Danceworks Studio Theater

1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee

www.danceworksmke.org

TICKETS

Online - $20

At the Door - $25

Artist/Student - $15

Purchase online for priority seating: www.thequasimondo.com/tickets.html