Queens and Kings and Royal Things / Ages 4-6 / July 15-19, 1:30 - 4:30 pm

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Are you ready for everything royal? Let’s turn frogs and beasts into princes, and wake the beauties from their slumber. Make art with a royal flair….and live happily ever after doing so!

Instructor/Artist: Mary Koors

$102 RAM Members $127 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.

