Auditions for Racine Theatre Guild
Racine Theatre Guild 2519 Northwestern Ave., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53404
The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for “A Comedy of Tenors” on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m.
One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? "A Comedy of Tenors," the sequel to "Lend Me a Tenor," brings back character the audience loves, mistaken identities, and bedroom hijinks for a madcap delight bringing new meaning to the phrase “the show must go on.” It is a frenzy of a farce, promising an evening of sheer joy.
Roles are available for four men and three women of all ages. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.
Director Doug Instenes will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.
Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in December and will be performed weekends February 23 – March 11, 2018. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.