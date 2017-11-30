Auditions for Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for “A Comedy of Tenors” on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? "A Comedy of Tenors," the sequel to "Lend Me a Tenor," brings back character the audience loves, mistaken identities, and bedroom hijinks for a madcap delight bringing new meaning to the phrase “the show must go on.” It is a frenzy of a farce, promising an evening of sheer joy.

Roles are available for four men and three women of all ages. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Doug Instenes will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in December and will be performed weekends February 23 – March 11, 2018. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.