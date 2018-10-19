Racine Theatre Guild presents “Lombardi”

Packer fans and theatre lovers alike can cheer on “Lombardi” at the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) from Friday, October 19 – Sunday, November 4.

Five-time NFL champion and two-time Super Bowl champion, Vince Lombardi is the man behind every Green Bay Packers’ legend. Driven by ultimate perfection, this play follows reporter Michael McCormick through a week of the Packers’ 1965 season. He discovers Lombardi’s passions and relationships on and off the field with his players Dave Robinson, Jim Taylor, and Paul Hornung, the press, and his wife, Marie.

Written by Eric Simonson, “Lombardi” is based on the book “When Pride Still Mattered – A Life of Vince Lombardi” by David Maraniss. Sponsored by Rasmussen Diamond and under the direction of James Fletcher, the cast features Rich Smith as Vince Lombardi, Melissa Hughes Ernest as Marie Lombardi, Connor Blankenship as Michael McCormick, Dedrick Woods as Dave Robinson, Matt Specht as Paul Hornung, and Philip Evreniadis as Jim Taylor.

Throughout the run of “Lombardi,” Famous Faces, a sports memorabilia company, will be holding a silent auction at each performance. Green Bay Packers mementos and keepsakes from past to present will be up for bid with a portion of the proceeds supporting RTG.

In addition, during the Saturday, November 3 performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Dave Robinson will be making a special appearance at RTG. A Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dave is a featured character in “Lombardi” and embodies the pride and work ethic for which Lombardi was known. He will hold a brief talkback with the audience before heading to the lobby to sign autographs and take pictures.

“Lombardi” runs October 19 through November 4, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 27 and Saturday, November 3 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 and under). There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, October 28 and Thursday, November 1 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Friday, October 19 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 20 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 21 – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 26 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 27 – 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 28 – 2:00 & 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 1 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 3 – 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 4 – 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.