Racine Theatre Guild auditions for ““Grease,” May 11-12

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for the first show of their 2019 – 2020 season, “Grease,” on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Bad boy Danny Zuko and good girl Sandy Dumbrowski had a secret summer romance, but back at Rydell High School with cliques and peer-pressure, everything is different. The Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies sing and dance their way through hit songs such as “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together,” and “Born to Hand-Jive” as the young couple tries to rekindle those “Summer Nights.”

Multiple roles are available for men and women ages 14 and older with high school and college students highly encouraged to audition. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are welcome to try out.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot by calling (262) 633-4218. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions at RTG, located at 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

“Grease” will go into rehearsal in May and performs weekends July 19 – 28. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at (262) 633-4218.