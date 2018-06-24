Race for Grace

You're invited for some FAST fun at Veloce Speedway to benefit The Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST).

Enjoy Go Kart Racing, Food, Drinks, Games, Giveaways and much much more!

Gather your racing team, spectators and kids and help support our little Gracie in finding a cure for Angelman Syndrome.

Thank you for your support!

**All Ticket Sales are Final**

