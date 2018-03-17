Rachelle Ferrell

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Songwriter, pianist and guitarist – artist Rachelle Ferrell is all of these and above it all – she’s a voice. A huge, flexible and rich voice. A one woman’s voice that sometimes sounds like ten other voices, instruments or forces of nature.  

Ferrell is famous for having a rare 6 octaves voice range and therefore able to excite with the heights of her voice on one moment and right afterwards stir emotions with the low and dark depths of her endless range.

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
