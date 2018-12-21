Racine Theatre Guild auditions for “Wait Until Dark" Jan. 7-8

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for the thriller “Wait Until Dark” on Monday, January 7 and Tuesday, January 8.

Susy Hendrix lives a simple life as a housewife, despite being blind. While away on business, her husband, Sam, unknowingly smuggles a peculiar doll filled with drugs into their home. One night, Susy becomes the key in a clever conman’s scheme to steal the doll. With the help of the young girl upstairs, Susy unravels his plan but quickly becomes the bait in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Roles are available for one girl, ages 12 – 14, and one woman, ages 20s – 30s. Four men’s roles are open to ages 25 – 40s with two other men’s roles for ages 30s – 50s. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Michael Clickner will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 7 and Tuesday, January 8. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in January and will be performed weekends February 22 to March 10, 2019. For further information, contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.