March 22, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Mathis Gallery, located in the RITA, will host the Racine Art Guild Juried Show. The Reception will be held Thursday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m.

Held every three years, the Racine Art Guild Juried Show is an exhibition that features artists who, as a nonprofit member organization, actively promote and advance the creative arts in Racine and surrounding communities.

Immediately following the reception Parkside Jazz Week headliners Greg Ward and Onye Ozuzu will perform Touch my Beloved’s Thought in Bedford Concert Hall in the RITA.

The Racine Art Guild Juried Show will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9-4 p.m. from Feb. 4- March 22. The exhibition and reception will run concurrently with Reunion in the Fine Arts Gallery and Foundation Gallery.