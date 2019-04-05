Racine Children’s Theatre presents: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

See Narnia come to life in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Racine Theatre Guild Friday, April 5 - Sunday, April 14.

When an ordinary wardrobe transports Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy into the enchanted world of Narnia, they begin an adventure towards their destinies as rulers of the land. Trapped in an eternal winter, they must battle the evil White Witch with the help of whimsical forest creatures and the great lion, Aslan, to reclaim Narnia. C.S. Lewis’ book has been magically transformed for the stage celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Based on the first book in C.S. Lewis’ series, “The Chronicles of Narnia,” the production has been dramatized for the stage by Joseph Robinette. Directed by Christopher Elst, the cast features Matthew Lacher as Peter, Madelyn Kierman as Susan, Isaiah Dean as Edmund, Leah Starks as Lucy, Jonathon Kierman as Mr. Beaver, Erin Barnlund as Mrs. Beaver, April Cannate as Unicorn, Lauren Instenes as Centaur, Murphy Mason as Mr. Tumnus, Sara Laney as White Witch, Philip Evreniadis as Aslan, Connor Blankenship as Fernis Ulf, Ronan Kosterman as Dwarf, Michael Lynch as Father Christmas, Julian Mayfield as Elf, Lisa Lewis as Mrs. Pevensie,

Art Dexter as Professor, and Betty Petersen as Mrs. MacReady.

Woodland creatures, army soldiers, and other ensemble roles showcase Ryan Simonsen, Kori Hassler, Zach Guerrero, Paige Bourne, Savannah Barnlund, Brian Dean, Katie Gleeson, Keira Hassler, Geneva Heborn, Maeden Hillery, Benjamin Johnson, Annie Kierman, Emma Kierman, Kennedy Robison, and Loghan Simonsen, plus a large crew behind-the-scenes.

Sponsored by SC Johnson, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” runs April 5 to 14, with performances Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 and under). Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

The performance dates and times are:

• Friday, April 5 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 6 – 2 & 7 p.m.

• Sunday, April 7 – 2 p.m.

• Friday, April 12 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 13 – 2 & 7 p.m.

• Sunday, April 14 – 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.