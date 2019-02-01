Racine Children’s Theatre presents: Junie B. Jones: The Musical

“Junie B. Jones: The Musical" will capture hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation at the Racine Children’s Theatre (RCT) Friday, February 1 through Sunday, February 3.

It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses.

Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting. Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, fall in love Junie B. Jones all over again.

Presented by Horlick Theater Arts - Horlick High School, “Junie B. Jones: The Musical” is sponsored by SC Johnson with additional support from the Racine Community Foundation. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs. Just over an hour in length, these shows are great ways to make new memories.

Performances take place on Friday, February 1 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 2 and Sunday, February 3 at 12, 2, and 4 p.m. Individual tickets are $6 each for children and adults with general seating for each performance.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.