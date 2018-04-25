Auditions for Racine Theatre Guild (May 7-8, May 14-15)

Two Sets of Auditions Coming to the Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE, WI – April 24, 2018 – The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for the first shows of their 2018 – 2019 season in early May. “Blithe Spirit” auditions will take place on Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8 at 7 p.m., followed by “Peter and the Starcatcher” auditions Monday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

“Blithe Spirit” centers around Charles, a skeptic at heart, who invites self-proclaimed medium, Madam Arcati, to his home to research a séance. Not only is she surprisingly successful, she accidentally helps Charles conjure the spirit of his late wife, much to the displeasure of his new wife.

Roles are available for five women, ages 16 – 60s, and two men, ages 40s – 60s, and all actors must be able to do a British accent. Rehearsals will begin in August and performances run September 14 – 30, 2018.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” explores a world beyond the second star to the right filled with pirates, jungle tyrants, mermaids, a nameless orphan, and a Starcatcher. This coming-of-age story takes a magical look at the celebrated hero known as the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.

Roles are open for one woman, age 16 – 25, and 11 men, ages 16 and up. Rehearsals will begin in late May and the play runs July 20 - 29, 2018.

More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Auditions take place in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. No appointments are necessary and auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Individuals with all levels of experience are encouraged to audition.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.