Racine Theatre Guild Signature Spotlight series: : “SUPERSTAR: A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber”

Don’t miss the Racine Theatre Guild’s Signature Spotlight vocal extravaganza that will pay tribute to the superstar Broadway: “SUPERSTAR: A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” on Saturday, February 9 at 2 and 7 p.m.

His music is legend. Andrew Lloyd Webber has produced some of the most memorable tunes in all of musical theatre. From “Phantom of the Opera,” to “Joseph…,” “Cats,” “Evita,” “Starlight Express,” and more – it is all here in a concert finale that the audience will not forget. Musical selections include “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “Pie Jesu,” “Any Dream Will Do,” and “Memory.”

A group of RTG soloists including Rylie Armantrout, Christie Burgess-Martino, Jack DeWees, Nick Holub, Jennifer Larsen, Laura McDonald, and Taylor Stefanski will be joined by an ensemble made up of Madeline Anderlik, Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Laura Cuthbertson, Denise Danault, Oliver Debe, Andrew Dorst, David Eaton, Kristin Freimark, Kaye Glennon, Ellie Hammond, Lauren Haumersen, Margaret Hefner, Margaret Hughes, Jessica Knierim, Katie Kowbel, Michael Kroes, Paul Marquez, Bridget McDermott, Michelle Metallo, Dana Roders, Brian Schalk, Patrick Schneider, and Krista Schreiner all under the direction of Rob Kroes.

In addition, a talented area high school student will be featured as a Spotlight Star. Chris Eaton, a student at Case High School, will take center stage during the concert.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors (62+) and students (21 & under). They can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to the performance for tickets.