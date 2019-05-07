Racine Theatre Guild auditions for ““Lost in Yonkers,” May 20-21

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for “Lost in Yonkers” on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21.

After the death of their mother, Arty and Jay’s father is weighed down by debts. They are left to live with their stern grandmother, childlike Aunt Bella, and hoodlum Uncle Louie so their father can pay back the loan sharks. In their strange new world of Yonkers, the young boys learn lessons about love, responsibility, and the importance of family that will carry them into adulthood.

Roles are available for two boys, ages 12 – 20, and two men and two woman, ages 30s – 50s, and one woman 65 and above. All actors will work on New York dialect as part of the process. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Lisa Kornetsky will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in August and will be performed weekends September 13 to 29, 2019. For further information, contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.