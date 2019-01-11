Racine Theatre Guild presents “Things My Mother Taught Me”

The idea of “mother knows best” is hilariously flipped upside down in “Things My Mother Taught Me” at the Racine Theatre Guild from Friday, January 11 through Sunday, January 27.

Olivia and Gabe are excited to finally start their lives together as they move into their first apartment. However, even after moving halfway across the country, they cannot escape their parents who show up unannounced to lend a helping hand. Their furniture will not fit, the moving truck goes missing, and their parents get into squabbles – can anything else go wrong? Find out in this heartwarming romantic comedy.

Written by Katherine DiSavino, “Things My Mother Taught Me” is sponsored by Mike Klug, RE/MAX Newport Elite REALTOR® and WRJN / 92.1 VTY Country. The cast features Lindy Ross as Olivia, Norgie Metzinger as Gabe, Emily Mueller as Lydia, Larry Rowe as Wyatt, Frank Russ as Carter, Mary Kveton as Karen, and Savannah Bishop as Max, all under the direction of Nathan Stamper.

“Things My Mother Taught Me” runs January 11 through 27. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 19 and Saturday, January 26 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 and under). There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, January 20 and Thursday, January 24 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Friday, January 11 - Sunday, January 27

•Friday, Jan 11 – 7:30 p.m.

•Saturday, Jan 12 – 7:30 p.m.

•Sunday, Jan 13 – 2 p.m.

•Friday, Jan 18 – 7:30 p.m.

•Saturday, Jan 19 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

•Sunday, Jan 20 – 2 & 7* p.m.

•Thursday, Jan 24 – 7* p.m.

•Friday, Jan 25 – 7:30 p.m.

•Saturday, Jan 26 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

•Sunday, Jan 27 – 2 p.m.

*Value Night

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.