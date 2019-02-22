Racine Theatre Guild presents “Wait Until Dark”

Plunge into darkness and try not to scream during “Wait Until Dark” at the Racine Theatre Guild from Friday, February 22 through Sunday, March 10.

Susy Hendrix lives a simple life as a housewife, despite being blind. While away on business, her husband, Sam, unknowingly smuggles a peculiar doll filled with drugs into their home. One night, Susy becomes the key in a clever conman’s scheme to steal the doll. With the help of the young girl upstairs, Susy unravels his plan but quickly becomes the bait in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Get ready for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Written by Frederick Knott, “Wait Until Dark” is sponsored by Gary and Mary Sue Langendorf. The thriller features Samantha Sustachek as Susy Hendrix, Kevin Sustachek as Sam Hendrix, Davidson Kane as Mike Talman, Anthony Lazalde as Sergeant Carlino, Matt Specht as Harry Roat, Jr., Grace Nelson as Gloria, and Joe Minneci and Zach Guerrero as Policemen, all under the direction of Michael Clickner.

In addition, RTG will be partnering with Racine Neighborhood Watch during the show’s run to offer crime prevention tips and raise awareness about keeping our community safe. “Wait Until Dark” was produced at RTG once before in September 1996.

“Wait Until Dark” runs February 22 through March 10. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2 and Saturday, March 9 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 and under). There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, March 3 and Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

• Friday, Feb 22 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb 23 – 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb 24 – 2 p.m.

• Friday, March 1 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 2 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, March 3 – 2 & 7* p.m.

• Thursday, March 7 – 7* p.m.

• Friday, March 8 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 9 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, March 10 – 2 p.m.

*Value Night

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.