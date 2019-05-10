Racine Theatre Guild presents “9 to 5 The Musical”

Shine a light on strong women and the power of friendship during the musical, comedy, “9 to 5 The Musical” at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 26.

Fed up with having to work for a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot,” three female office workers, Violet, Doralee, and Judy, bond over their shared disgust and concoct a plan for revenge. After they accidentally kidnap their boss, they decide to makeover their office into a place where all of their coworkers can thrive. Based on the hilarious, hit movie, this musical is filled with unforgettable, original music by Dolly Parton. While the audience is sure to enjoy a great performance, some adult humor may not be suitable for younger patrons.

The iconic characters of the movie are brought to life by Kara Ernst-Schalk as Violet, Kimberly Gibson as Doralee, and Dana Roders as Judy, with Bob Benson portraying their boss, Hart. The women of the office, Missy (Robbyn Wilks), Maria (Theresa Guariola), Kathy (Lauren Haumersen), and Margaret (Barbi McGuire), all support their efforts to take over, except for Hart’s loyal secretary, Roz (Jennifer Larsen).

The other cast and ensemble members featured include John Christensen, Zach Guerrero, Lorenc Gasparov, Peter Jones, Patrick Schneider, Mike Shelby, Paul Marquez, Norgie Metzinger, Dedrick Woods, Madeleine Anderlik, Rylie Armantrout, Laura Cuthbertson, Emily Hart, Indiana Hassler, Sophia Karegeannes, Anne Mollerskov, Carrie Prange, and Jenna Zeihen. Directed by Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino, the show is supported by a massive crew of costumers, set builders, technicians, and production members.

“9 to 5 The Musical” is sponsored by Wisconsin Public Radio and runs weekends May 10 to 26. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and Saturday, May 25 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), and $15 for students (21 and under). There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, May 19 and Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

-more-

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

• Friday, May 10 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 11 – 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 12 – 2 p.m.

• Friday, May 17 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 18 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 19 – 2 & 7 p.m.

• Thursday, May 23 – 7 p.m.

• Friday, May 24 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 25 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 26 – 2 p.m.