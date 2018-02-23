Racine Theatre Guild presents: A Comedy of Tenors

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? A Comedy of Tenors, the sequel to Lend Me a Tenor performed at RTG in 2016, brings back characters the audience loves, mistaken identities, and bedroom hijinks for a madcap delight. It is a frenzy of a farce, promising an evening of sheer joy.

“A Comedy of Tenors hits on all comedic cylinders and, as advertised, is laugh-out-loud funny.” – The News-Herald

Written by Ken Ludwig.

Friday, February 23 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 25 – 2 p.m.

Friday, March 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 – 2 & 7 p.m.*

Thursday, March 8 – 7 p.m.*

Friday, March 9 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 – 2 p.m.

* Value Night