Racine Theatre Guild auditions for “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" Jan. 28-29

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for the “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Monday, January 28 and Tuesday, January 29 at 7 p.m.

When an ordinary wardrobe transports Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy into the enchanted world of Narnia, they begin an adventure towards their destinies as rulers of the land. Trapped in an eternal winter, they must battle the evil White Witch with the help of whimsical forest creatures and the great lion, Aslan, to reclaim Narnia. C.S. Lewis’ book has been magically transformed for the stage celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Roles are available for a large cast of men, women, and children ages 10 and up, including part for 2 boys and 2 girls ages 10 – 17. Any puppeteers are also encouraged to attend. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Christopher Elst will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 28 and Tuesday, January 29. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script and a movement portion.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in February and will be performed weekends April 5 through 14, along with daytime school outreach performances on April 4, 9, 10, 15, and 16. For further information, contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.