Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet

Google Calendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00

Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Raise the Roof! We need a new roof!

The Riverwest Artists Association is now celebrating 40 years of supporting local artists. With a solid roof over our heads and a quality sound system, we can continue to grow and serve our community.

Join us as at our Indiegogo Launch Party. Live music featuring the Jesse Montijo Quartet

Hourly showings of our new promotional video produced by Milwaukee artist Wes Tank.

Info

Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet - 2019-03-30 19:00:00