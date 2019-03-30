Raise the Roof Indiegogo Launch Party w/The Jesse Montijo Quartet
Riverwest Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Raise the Roof! We need a new roof!
The Riverwest Artists Association is now celebrating 40 years of supporting local artists. With a solid roof over our heads and a quality sound system, we can continue to grow and serve our community.
Join us as at our Indiegogo Launch Party. Live music featuring the Jesse Montijo Quartet
Hourly showings of our new promotional video produced by Milwaukee artist Wes Tank.
Info
Live Music/Performance