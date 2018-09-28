Raise Your Glass (Goblets): Recent Acquisitions from Alan and Barbara Boroff and the Kohler Foundation, Inc.
Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
August 3, 2018 – July 21, 2019
This Windows on Fifth Gallery exhibition debuts over 100 glass goblets donated to RAM by Alan and Barbara Boroff and the Kohler Foundation, Inc. The show offers examples by a wide range of contemporary glass artists—those that focus on creating glass vessels specifically and those who typically use glass in their work in other ways but have tried their hand at the goblet form.
