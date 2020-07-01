Raising the Issue: Healthcare, Sickle Cell and Black Lives Matter

Healthcare is a human right! Join Kristina and her guest, Elodie Ontala, for a spirited discussion about the current state of healthcare in Wisconsin, sickle cell and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sickle Cell is primarily a genetic disease that affects Black people who often also have fewer financial resources. The lack of research, funding, attention, and high-quality treatment for sickle cell patients contribute to both racial and health inequities. We'll discuss the ongoing challenges sickle cell patients experience and wrap up by identifying both short and long term solutions as well as legislative action.

As an immediate call to action, we're asking eligible people to donate blood. To make an appointment, please call 920-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org