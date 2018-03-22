Within the pristine white walls of a contemporary art museum that overlooks Lake Michigan, the Racine Art Museum presents an untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS®.

The RAM 9th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition will open to the public on March 22 and run through April 8. Each year, the show's popularity draws nearly 4,000 visitors to the museum during its three-week run, setting daily spring attendance records along the way.