The lives of animals and humans are interwoven in many ways. The natural world, in all its variety, has long been a favorite topic for artists who can marvel at its complexity, diversity, and beauty. Open until August 11, 2018, RAM Community Art Show: Creatures at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features works of art that show the viewer which beasts, pets, and animals evoke the artist's true self. This community exhibition showcases innovative artwork by RAM's students, active volunteers, teachers, and staff, in addition to Racine Unified School District teachers and Racine Art Guild members.

Creatures features pets and other animals created by area families and art students on view side-by-side with well-known regional artists who teach or work at the museums. The exhibition of 131 pieces by 126 artists includes a wide range of media that reflects the stunning variety of different workshops and classes taught at RAM's Wustum Museum.

RAM Congratulates Curator’s Choice Award Winners:

Ron Dunnett, Thor the Thunder Beast

Amy McGuire, Zenith

Ruth Quirke, Royal Portrait

Visitors to RAM's Wustum Museum are also encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork. The audience award will be announced after the close of the show.