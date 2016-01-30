Randy Jackson of Zebra w/Almighty Vinyl & Scott Berendt

Event time: 8pm-1am

Randy Jackson (Zebra) returns to Milwaukee to perform all your favorite Zebra classics (Who's Behind the Door, Tell Me What You Want, Bears, Wait Until the Summer's Gone, etc) as well as his favorite covers by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and a whole lot more! It's a jam-packed night of music as Randy typically plays 2 hours himself! There'll be special surprises as Randy jams with Almighty Vinyl on songs....in addtion, a full set from Almighty Vinyl and a cool opening set from Scott E. Berendt!!! Special early start time.

Special reserved front of house seating ($20) and advanced tickets ($10) on sale thru The Metal Grill website and at the venue. Day of show tickets ($15). Special reserved front of house seating (limited supply) will feature waitress service!

This has been a fantastic show each and every year (this will be year #7) and it keeps getting bigger and better every year! I look forward to bringing this show to the wonderful fans at The Metal Grill!

For more info find the event (Randy Jackson of Zebra) on Facebook or contact The Metal Grill or ZandR Entertainment.

Price: $10 Adv; $15 day of show; $20 reserved VIP seating