The Company of Strangers Theater brings you "The Ransom of Red Chief" adapted by Anne Coulter Martens.

Two buddies wanting a get-rich-quick scheme decide to kidnap "Red," young nephew of a wealthy banker, for ransom. However, Red drives the kidnappers crazy with his high energy and tomfoolery that his kidnappers can't wait to get rid of him...only to find the tables have turned, and they may have to pay a pretty sum to return the little terror! Packed with hilarity and wit, The Ransom of Red Chief is brought to you with a story analysis concerning family and responsibility.

June 7, 8, 14 at 7pm, June 15 at 4pm

2019

at The Underground Collaborative

161 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee

Tickets: $15 ($12 for students and seniors)