Rap For A Stack: MKE Edition

Presented by High Rise United x Calm Child Lifestyles, w/ hosting by Grand Rapids Emcee, Ajax Stacks, The “Rap For A Stack” Contest is a live performance competition where independent artists perform original songs in front of taste maker judges competing for a $1000 cash prize. Designed to expose interesting and determined emerging artists, cultivate relationships, and build community among independents, the Rap For A Stack” contest is produced locally boasting impressive judges and strong partnerships. With the pulse of the streets and the heart of the people, the Rap For A Stack contest is determined to pack the club with new music and facilitate a place to discover the future of hip hop.