Ray of Hope 5K Run/Walk

Hoyt Park 1800 North Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226

Join us for a 5K Run/Walk through Hoyt Park on Saturday, June 1st at 9am. Proceeds support ovarian cancer research efforts in honor of Judi Kearney, Brenda Ray, and Barbara Smith. To find out more about Judi, Brenda, and Barbara please visit https://rayofhoperun.com/.

Early Registration: $35 (Open until 5/15/19)

General Registration: $40 (Open until 5/29/19)

This event is hosted by Ray of Hope for Ovarian Cancer Cure Inc, which is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

