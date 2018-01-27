All things upcycled, vintage, and handmade from 150+ makers, artists, and junkers, all under one roof! Come join thousands of Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed, DIY enthusiasts and find vintage and antique treasures large and small, architectural salvage, vintage-inspired jewelry, re-purposed and upcycled gifts and decor, and beautiful, handmade clothing and accessories.

re:Craft and Relic is a two-day, indoor ticketed shopping and entertainment event located at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 West Ryan Rd, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132, on Saturday and Sunday, January 27-28, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event opens early on Saturday at 9am for the VIP ticket holders and on 10am to the general public on both days with a variety of ticket options.

re:Craft and Relic will house over 150 vendors, DIY workshops, and local food vendors, transforming the Milwaukee County Sports Complex into the largest winter marketplace in the region. The venue, located in Milwaukee’s Franklin neighborhood features FREE parking.

Our market is carefully curated to bring together the best vendors representing categories including home decor, furniture, vintage, housewares, garden, adult and children's apparel and accessories, jewelry, bath products, packaged artisan food, and products across a wide variety of price points.

Special Activities Include:

*DIY workshops

*Unique local food and beverage offerings

*Hourly giveaways during the event

*Facebook contests and giveaways for free tickets!

Visit our website for additional activities and the most up-to-date features.

Admission:

Buy Tickets HERE > http://www.recraftandrelic.com/tickets.html

General Admission: $7 at the door or $5 online until January 22.

VIP Ticket: $10 online – limited quantity

Sunday Bargain Pass: $20 online – limited quantity