re:Craft & Relic’s Spring Market is right around the corner! If your favorite purchases come from Etsy, if you have to scroll for more than 30 seconds to see all your Pinterest boards, if you see stories and beauty in vintage pieces - re:Craft & Relic is the place for you! You’ll find 150 vendors carefully brought together to bring you the best handcrafted and vintage treasures to be found in southeast Wisconsin. You’ll find furniture, jewelry, home decor, architectural salvage, clothing and accessories, natural bath and body products, and much, much more.

Join us Friday night for a ladies night, or a date night, and eat and shop. You can make a day of it and shop all day Saturday, taking a break to attend a demonstration. Or, try your hand at floral design or macrame and go home with something created by your own hands (sign up on the re:Craft & Relic webpage)!

Make sure to arrive with an appetite, food and beverage is available on-site. In addition to all the artisan foods vendors, you can take a break from shopping and enjoy tacos from local favorite Bel Air Cantina. Or, try out the New Zealand influence of food truck, Drift Milwaukee. Or, cookie dough from The Dough Shoppe! Don’t miss the opportunity to shop while you sip a mimosa, or enjoy a coffee from Roast Coffee Company.

-----

re:Craft and Relic is a two-day, indoor ticketed shopping event located at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 West Ryan Rd, Franklin, WI 53132, on Friday, April 5, from 5 -9 pm, and Saturday April 6 from 9 am to 4 pm. The event opens early on Friday at 4 pm for VIP ticket holders.

re:Craft and Relic will house 150 vendors including local food vendors, transforming the Milwaukee County Sports Complex into the largest winter market in the region. The venue, located in Milwaukee’s Franklin neighborhood features FREE parking.

Special Activities Include:

*Unique local food and beverage offerings

*Hourly giveaways during the event

*Demonstrations

*Floral Design Workshop (sign up online)

*Macrame Workshop (sign up online)

*Typewriter poet

*Pre-event Facebook & Instagram free ticket giveaways!

Visit our website and social media accounts for additional activities and the most up-to-date features.

Admission:

Buy Tickets HERE > http://www.recraftandrelic.com/tickets.html

General Admission: $7 at the door or $5 online until March 31st.

VIP Ticket: $10 online