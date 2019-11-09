re:Craft and Relic Holiday Market

re:Craft & Relic’s Holiday Market is almost here! Join thousands of Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed, DIY enthusiasts as they shop over 150 diverse and exciting vendors. You will find handcrafted and vintage treasures, furniture, jewelry, home decor, architectural salvage, clothing and accessories, natural bath and body products, and much more. This isn’t just another craft show! Each vendor at re:Craft & Relic is carefully curated to bring together the best shopping experience possible. Don’t miss it!

re:Craft and Relic is a two-day, indoor ticketed shopping event located at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 West Ryan Rd, Franklin, WI 53132, on Saturday and Sunday, November 9 & 10, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event opens early on Saturday at 9am for the VIP ticket holders and at 10am to the general public on both days.

re:Craft and Relic will house over 150 vendors including local food vendors, transforming the Milwaukee County Sports Complex into the largest winter market in the region. The venue, located in Milwaukee’s Franklin neighborhood features FREE parking.

Food and beverage is available on-site. You can take a break from shopping and enjoy a taco lunch from local favorite Bel Air Cantina. Or, try out the New Zealand influence of food truck, Drift Milwaukee. Or, a delicious rolled ice cream from Rollicious Creamery.

Special Activities Include:

*Unique local food and beverage offerings

*Hourly giveaways during the event

*Demonstrations

*Typewriter poet

*Facebook contests and giveaways for free tickets!

Visit our website and social media accounts for additional activities and the most up-to-date features.

Admission:

Buy Tickets HERE > http://www.recraftandrelic.com/tickets.html

General Admission: $7 at the door or $5 online until November 3rd.

VIP Ticket: $10 online