re:Craft and Relic - Mobile Boutique Market
Historic Third Ward 525 E Chicago St, Suite 102, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
re:Craft & Relic is bringing you an event like no other! It's a Mobile Boutique Market featuring anyone selling out of their truck, van, trailer, Winnebago...anything with a set of wheels under it! It's a first for the Midwest and it's taking place in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee! It's truly a one-of-a-kind shopping event with vendors from across Wisconsin and Illinois.
