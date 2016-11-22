Event time: Saturday - 10am to 4pm (Exclusive Buyers' Club - 9am to 4pm) Sunday - 10am to 4pm

All your favorite things in one curated marketplace! Join thousands of Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed, and DIY enthusiasts shopping for everything from Shabby Chic, European antiques, salvaged items, vintage and antique furniture, architectural salvage, vintage-inspired jewelry, re-purposed and up-cycled treasures, and beautiful, handmade clothing and accessories.

re:Craft and Relic is a two-day, indoor ticketed shopping and entertainment event open to the public located at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 West Ryan Rd, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132, on Saturday and Sunday, January 28-29th, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event opens early on Saturday at 9 am for the Exclusive Buyers’ Club and on Sunday at 10 am with the Sunday Bargain Pass!

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS: THERE WILL BE A LIMITED AMOUNT of GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS for Saturday and Sunday! Hurry and get your tickets now!

re:Craft and Relic will house over 150 vendors, DIY classes, live music, local food vendors, kids craft activities, and many more exciting surprises at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex which is a 55,000­ square ­foot facility in Milwaukee’s Franklin neighborhood with FREE and plentiful parking.

Our vendors will be showing off the best of the best! Their merchandise represents categories including knitwear, fiber arts, home decor, apparel, handbags, jewelry, children’s items, kitchen wares, silk-screened gifts, prints and illustrations, bath and body products, greeting cards, ceramics and pottery, artisan food products, and many other unique items.

Special Activities Include:

*DIY workshops

*Unique food and beverage offerings

*Hands-on kids activities

*Hourly giveaways and raffles the day of the event

*Online Facebook and website contests and giveaways

Admission:

Buy Tickets HERE > http://www.recraftandrelic.com/tickets.html

General Admission: $7 at the door or $5 online until January 22.

Exclusive Buyers’ Club: $12 online – limited quantity

Sunday Bargain Pass: $20 online – only 200 available!

