All things upcycled, vintage, and handmade from 150+ junkers, makers, artists, all under one roof! Join thousands of Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed, and DIY enthusiasts shopping for everything from Shabby Chic, European antiques, salvaged items, vintage and antique furniture, architectural salvage, vintage-inspired jewelry, re-purposed and up-cycled treasures, and beautiful, handmade clothing and accessories.

re:Craft and Relic is a two-day, indoor ticketed shopping and entertainment event open to the public located at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 West Ryan Rd, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132, on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event opens early on Saturday at 9 am for the Exclusive Buyers’ Club and on Sunday at 10 am with the Sunday Bargain Pass!

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS: THERE WILL BE A LIMITED AMOUNT of GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS for Saturday and Sunday! Hurry and get your tickets now!

re:Craft and Relic will house over 150 vendors, DIY workshops with Studio Barcelona, live music, local food vendors, and many more exciting surprises at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex which is a 55,000­ square ­foot facility in Milwaukee’s Franklin neighborhood with FREE and plentiful parking.

Our vendors will be showing off the best of the best! Their merchandise represents categories including knitwear, fiber arts, home decor, vintage and antiques, apparel, handbags, jewelry, children’s items, kitchen wares, silk-screened gifts, prints and illustrations, bath and body products, greeting cards, ceramics and pottery, artisan food products, and many other unique items.

Special Activities Include:

*DIY workshops with Studio Barcelona

*Unique local food and beverage offerings

*Hourly giveaways during the event

*Facebook contests and giveaways for free tickets!

Admission:

General Admission: $7 at the door or $5 online until April 16.

Exclusive Buyers’ Club: $10 online – limited quantity

Sunday Bargain Pass: $20 online – limited quantity

