Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1

to Google Calendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00 iCalendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00

Villard Avenue Library 5190 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209

Momentum is building as the Villard Avenue business corridor is currently being revitalized. However, this cannot be done without input directly from current and former residents, businesses, and our community partners. You are invited to come out and join your fellow neighbors in re-imagining Villard Avenue.Momentum is building as the Villard Avenue business corridor is currently being revitalized. However, this cannot be done without input directly from current and former residents, businesses, and our community partners. You are invited to come out and join your fellow neighbors in re-imagining Villard Avenue.

Info

Villard Avenue Library 5190 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209 View Map
Activist
to Google Calendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00 iCalendar - Re-imagining Villard Forward - Session #1 - 2019-05-04 10:30:00