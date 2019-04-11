(re) Visions: words into pictures, pictures into words Exhibit and Reception

Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

Meet photographer Karen Peugh and poet CJ Muchhala, the artists behind (re) Visions: words into pictures, pictures into words, and learn more about their partnership. Ms. Muchhala and local poets will also read from their work.

(re) Visions features poems inspired by photographs and vice versa. According to the artists, their intent is to expand the meaning of both pictures and words. The pictures are not illustrations; the poems are not descriptions. The eleven photographs and ten poems speak to a variety of subjects, from humans’ interactions with Lake Michigan to a child’s view of her grandmother.

The exhibit runs through Wednesday, May 22nd.

