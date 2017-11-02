Regins Spektor

A veteran of New York’s anti-folk scene, songwriter Regina Spektor makes quirky, highly eclectic, but always personal music. Born and raised in Moscow until age nine, Spektor listened to her father’s bootleg tapes of Western pop and rock as a young child and learned to play piano.

See the voice behind “Fidelity” and the ‘Orange Is the New Black’ theme song “You’ve Got Time” live at the Riverside Theater!