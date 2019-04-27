Reading: Dara Wier

Dara Wier is the author of numerous collections of poetry, including In the Still of the Night (Wave Books, 2017), You Good Thing (Wave Books, 2013), Selected Poems (Wave Books, 2009), Remnants of Hannah (Wave Books, 2006), Reverse Rapture (Verse Press, 2005, 2006 SFSU Poetry Center Book Award), Hat On a Pond (Verse Press, 2002), and Voyages in English (Carnegie Mellon, 2001). Also among her works are the limited editions (X In Fix) in Rain Taxi’s Brainstorm Series, Fly on the Wall (Oat City Press), and The Lost Epic, co-written with James Tate (Waiting for Godot Books, 1999). Her poetry has been supported by fellowships and awards from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the San Francisco International Poetry Center, and the American Poetry Review. A professor of Creative Writing at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, she directs the MFA Program for Poets & Writers there, where she is also co-founder and co-director of the Juniper Initiative for Literary Arts and Action, and the Juniper Institute's Summer Workshops. With Guy Pettit and Emily Pettit, she founded and edits for Factory Hollow Press.