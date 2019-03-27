Reading: novelist Halle Butler

Halle Butler is the author of Jillian (Curbside Splendor, 2015) and The New Me (Penguin, 2019). She is a National Book Award 5 Under 35 honoree and a Granta Best Young American Novelist.

About The New Me:

Thirty-year-old Millie just can’t pull it together. She spends her days working a thankless temp job and her nights alone in her apartment, fixating on all the ways she might change her situation–her job, her attitude, her appearance, her life. Then she watches TV until she falls asleep, and the cycle begins again.

When the possibility of a full-time job offer arises, it seems to bring the better life she’s envisioning within reach. But with it also comes the paralyzing realization, lurking just beneath the surface, of how hollow that vision has become.

*****

“A sharp and observant writer, who takes to task the tragicomedy of modern capitalism . . . Butler has created a disquieting heroine with an indelible voice.”

—Publishers Weekly

“A bouncy, profane, highly addictive novel about work, female friendship, and other alienations. Halle Butler’s insane talent shimmers on every page of this deadpan misanthrope’s ode. A must-read!”

—Claire Vaye Watkins, author of Gold Fame Citrus and Battleborn