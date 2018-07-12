Reading Race: Community Conversations

Engage in a discussion centered on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book We Were Eight Years in Power on Thursday, July 12th at 6:00 p.m. in the lower level meeting room of the Shorewood Village Center, 3920 North Murray Avenue.

"We Were Eight Years in Power" examines challenging yet critical topics such as mass incarceration, reparations, segregation, and systematic racism. This month’s community conversation will focus on Chapter Five of Coates’ book which is titled “Fear of a Black President.” Leland Pan, a Racial Justice Trainer for YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin, will facilitate the discussion. "We Were Eight Years in Power" is available at the library, and the essays in their original version are available online.

This program is co-sponsored by the Shorewood Public Library, the Shorewood School District, and the YWCA of Southeastern Wisconsin. Reading Race is an ongoing program meeting the second Thursday of every other month from 6:00-7:30 PM.

This event is free and open to the public.