Reading for SEA Literacy--Proceeds go towards a trip to Chicago for the students.

I am hosting an event at Sugar Maple this Wednesday, 6/5 from 7-9pm, where local authors will read bits from their favorite written pieces. Free event, but any donations and fixed menu proceeds will go directly to SEA Literacy, towards a trip they're taking to Chicago later this month.

Here's the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/544805685923312/

Also, if you have anything you'd like to share, let me know! Always great to hear new voices!

(per their website "SEA Literacy was founded in 2011 by Bob Heffernan in response to the need for academic tutoring and cultural mentorship of refugee children from Burma, also called Myanmar, who now reside in Milwaukee, Wisconsin." https://sealmke.org/about)

(This event is run by the writing community, Write It Up!, which meets weekly every Wednesday from 7-9pm at Colectivo in Bayview. If you can't make it this week but are looking for a writing group, check us out! Prompts provided, all skill levels welcome.)