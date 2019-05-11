Reading Series—Bethany Price
Papeachu Press, a Seattle-based publisher for women and non-binary creators, heads to the midwest for the book release of Unicorn, Burning, a poetry chapbook by Milwaukee writer Bethany Price. Join us for a night of literary readings—all by prominent female and non-binary writers—as well as book signings and chats over good beer.
