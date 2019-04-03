Reading: Tommy Pico

Tommy “Teebs” Pico is author of the books IRL (Birds, LLC, 2016), winner of the 2017 Brooklyn Library Literary Prize and a finalist for the 2018 Kate Tufts Discovery Award, Nature Poem (Tin House Books, 2017), winner of a 2018 American Book Award and finalist for the 2018 Lambda Literary Award, Junk (Tin House Books, 2018), Feed (forthcoming 2019 from Tin House Books), and the zine series Hey, Teebs. He was the founder and editor-in-chief of birdsong, an antiracist/queer-positive collective, small press, and zine that published art and writing from 2008-2013. Pico’s honors include fellowships in poetry from Lambda Literary and the New York Foundation for the Arts, a Friends of Literature Prize from the Poetry Foundation, and a Whiting Award. He’s been profiled in Time Out New York, the New York Times, and the New Yorker. Originally from the Viejas Indian reservation of the Kumeyaay nation, he now splits his time between Los Angeles and Brooklyn. Currently, he co-curates the reading series Poets With Attitude (PWA) with Morgan Parker, co-hosts the podcast Food 4 Thot, and is a contributing editor at Literary Hub. You can find him on Twitter at @heyteebs

Presented with the Milwaukee Native American Literary Cooperative with support from the NEA and the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation.