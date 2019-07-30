REALIZE YOUR DREAM DAY - A KIDS FROM WISCONSIN INTENSIVE WORKSHOP

A Unique Realize Your Dream Day This FREE workshop will include vocals, dance, talk-back reflection, performing, music composition, a band clinic for instrumentalists and a technical (lighting and sound) tour.

What happens at a workshop?

Members of Kids From Wisconsin lead a half-day session of growing FUNdamental skills in all aspects of the performing arts. This includes dance, music composition, audition tips, tech station visits and a special talk-back reflection on what sparks us to follow our hearts. The July 30th workshop also includes a band clinic for those junior high and high school students who are familiar with their instruments. Come JAM with the iconic Kids From Wisconsin Band.

Who is invited?

​The program is designed for ages 7-17, but all youth and parents are welcome to stay or observe.

Best to arrive 10 minutes before the scheduled time to check in and be greeted by the Kids!