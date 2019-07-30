REALIZE YOUR DREAM DAY - A KIDS FROM WISCONSIN INTENSIVE WORKSHOP
Schwan Concert Hall at Wisconsin Lutheran College 8815 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
A Unique Realize Your Dream Day This FREE workshop will include vocals, dance, talk-back reflection, performing, music composition, a band clinic for instrumentalists and a technical (lighting and sound) tour.
What happens at a workshop?
Members of Kids From Wisconsin lead a half-day session of growing FUNdamental skills in all aspects of the performing arts. This includes dance, music composition, audition tips, tech station visits and a special talk-back reflection on what sparks us to follow our hearts. The July 30th workshop also includes a band clinic for those junior high and high school students who are familiar with their instruments. Come JAM with the iconic Kids From Wisconsin Band.
Who is invited?
The program is designed for ages 7-17, but all youth and parents are welcome to stay or observe.
Best to arrive 10 minutes before the scheduled time to check in and be greeted by the Kids!