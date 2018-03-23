“Rock the House” at the 94th REALTORS® Home & Garden Show presented by Unilock, March 23-25 and 28-31 at State Fair Park. The seven-day expo features 350+ exhibitors specializing in landscaping, renovating, decorating, gardening, sustainability, and more. Learn about the latest innovations in home and garden products, interview companies for potential projects, and pick up tips at the Solutions Stage and Callen Cooking Patio. Plus, don’t miss the Aquatica “Rock the House” Backyard Display and The Garden Promenade – 10,000 sq. ft. of beautifully landscaped life-size displays constructed by 10 area landscape designers.