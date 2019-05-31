"Be The Reason For A Smile" benefit w/Cherry Pie & Jake Sippel (6pm)

“Be The Reason For A Smile” a benefit for children with special needs. Eric Jensen radio personality from the Bob & Brian show on 102.9 The Hog, will help MC the 5th annual all ages Music, Raffle, & Silent Auction fundraiser show. This year featuring Cherry Pie, and special guest performance by Jake Sippel, to help raise funds and awareness for Children with Special Needs.

Team Bryce Foundation Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) devoted to giving children with disabilities a reason to smile, presents this event to help provide children with special needs the opportunity to participate in, wheelchair baseball, horseback riding, wheelchair basketball, special needs snow skiing & soccer just to name a few activities.

Event Ticket & Donation Information: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Children 12 & under Free. Purchase tickets ahead at www.teambryce.foundation. Your email receipt will be your ticket(s) as well as being listed at the door at the event.