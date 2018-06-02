"Be The Reason For A Smile" w/Radio Radio, Jake Sippel & DJ Synthia (5pm)

Team Bryce Foundation, Inc. is proud to present “Be the Reason For a Smile," an all-ages musical event and fundraiser benefiting Metro-Milwaukee charities focused on helping children with special needs. The popular bi-annual event will be hosted at Dugout 54 in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 2nd from 5PM to 12AM.

“Be the Reason For a Smile” brings top local bands and artist's together to perform and help the foundation raise needed funds to promote the success of important local charities serving children. This year, Radio Radio, Jake Sippel and DJ Synthia are showcased. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under. Money raised from this event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Eastern Wisconsin and Team Bryce Foundation, Inc.