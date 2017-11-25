Rebels & Renegades: Len Voy w/The Blisters

The Cedarburg Cultural Center has curated the “Rebels & Renegades” series to convey the lyrical honesty of Americana music through a variety of rollicking musical styles: bluegrass, blues, folk-revival, indie and roots country. You can expect a fun vibe, full bar, free parking and reasonably priced tickets without the usual added ticket fees.

For info: http://cedarburgculturalcenter.org/