Rebecca and the Grey Notes
The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be performing original songs from their two CDs along with covers of music from artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, the Byrds, Led Zeppelin and more. Rebecca has one of the sweetest yet powerful voices in Wisconsin, and her father, Tyler, is one of the best guitarists in the state.
